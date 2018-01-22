Israel welcomes Pence address

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked praised the speech delivered by US Vice President Mike Pence at the Knesset plenum Monday afternoon, hailing it as a "moral speech of the first order".

"Pence made a one-of-a-kind historic speech," Shaked exclaimed on Twitter and added, "Vice President, I thank you for a consummately Zionist speech, a moral speech of the first order."

"You [Pence] expressed the simple truth: The Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people and Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for 3,000 years and will remain so forever," Shaked noted.

The Justice Minister also addressed Pence's embassy promise that the US mission to Israel be transferred to Jerusalem by the end of next year: "I'm waiting together with all Israeli citizens for the transfer of the American embassy to the capital of Israel by the end of 2019."

Science Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) said after the speech, "This is the greatest and most important Zionist speech ever delivered by a foreign leader at the Knesset plenum.

"This represents not only courageous friendship between the two countries; it is the zenith of US-Israeli relations since 1948, most of all, of course, the announcement of the Jerusalem embassy transfer. On the issue of 'two states', there remain differences," Akunis added.

Transport and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) tweeted after the speech, "Vice President Pence proved once again that he is a true friend of the Jewish people and of the State of Israel in a warm and moving pro-Israeli speech at the Knesset plenum. His important statements on the one hand about the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem by the end of next year, together with his statement that the US will never allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons proves the strong ties between the two countries."

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) also welcomed Pence's address.

"The speech of Vice President Pence caused excitement and conveyed a message of hope to all the peoples of the region. The members of the Joint List proved once again they are representatives of terrorist organizations in the Knesset," said Liberman, referring to the party's boycott of the address.

"Their shameful behavior revealed to all their disloyalty to the State and its symbols. Only if Israeli Arabs allow other voices to represent them will there be a chance for true peace."

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) also expressed joy over the speech. "How exciting it is to hear US Vice President Mike Pence in the Israeli Knesset; a great leader who really loves us with all his heart, not as a politician, but out of deep faith and understanding of the role and mission of the Jewish State. An exciting day. We are happy to hear his joyous and moving words," Erdan tweeted on Twitter.