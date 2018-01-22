YESHA Council Chairman and Kedumim Council Head Hananel Dorani, as well as Efrat Council Head and Foreign Envoy Oded Revivi and Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan received invitations to attend US Vice President Mike Pence's Knesset speech, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Pence arrived in Israel Sunday night, and is expected to leave Tuesday evening. During his visit, he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and visit the Western Wall.

"This is an historical visit," Dagan said. "This is an opportunity the likes of which have not been seen since the founding of the State of Israel. This is the Israeli government's chance to add unprecedented momentum to the construction in Judea and Samaria."

"We must not miss this chance, which occurs once in several generations.

"The ball is in Jerusalem's hands. Even if Washington doesn't congratulate us for building, they certainly will not fight the construction, as the previous US president did during his eight years in office.

"I call on the Israeli government: Be brave. Bring unprecedented momentum to Judea and Samaria's growth."

A spokesperson for Judea and Samaria confirmed that the invitation was unprecedented and told Arutz Sheva that "it's a new era, a new atmosphere." Previous administrations, he said, hid their visits to Judea and Samaria, but the current atmosphere is completely different.