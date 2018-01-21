PA honors kidnappers, murderers of Israeli soldier

Last week, the PA’s “Prisoners Affairs Authority,” along with the governor of the Ramallah district and the “Palestinian Prisoners Club, held an event in Ramallah honoring Arab-Israeli terrorists now in their thirty-sixth year in Israeli prison for the murder of an Israeli soldier in 1980.

Karim Younes and his cousin Maher Younes kidnapped and murdered soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1980. They were sentenced in life in prison, but there sentences were later commuted in 2012 by former President Shimon Peres to 40 years.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which reported on last week’s event in Ramallah, said that the Fatah party of PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas heaped lavish praise on the terrorists during the event, glorifying them as “national examples of steadfastness” and “symbols of the Palestinian struggle.”

Fatah deputy chairman and Central Committee member Mahmoud Al-Aloul, who spoke at the event as the representative of PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said: "The two prisoners are a national example of steadfastness for the Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation. They are a symbol from among the symbols of the Palestinian struggle, along with thousands of prisoners who have paid and are still paying a high price for the liberation of their people."

According to MEMRI, the PA has also honored Kareem Younis in the past on multiple occasions. On May 18, 2017, a public square in Jenin was co-dedicated by the PA in his name by the PA in the presence of senior Fatah officials and prominent Israeli Arabs. Several days later, on May 26, the Fatah Central Committee accepted the recommendation of the movement's Revolutionary Council and appoint Kareem Younis as a member of the Central Committee.

In September, Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub visited the family of Karim Younes, Palestinian Media Watch reported.

In a post on his Facebook page, Rajoub took pride in having visited the murderer's family in the Israeli Arab village of Ara, and he posted pictures of himself with the family members.

Palestinian Media Watch checked and found that the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories had not approved Rajoub's visit to the murderer's family.