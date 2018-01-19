Turkey extends state of emergency for the sixth time

Turkish parliament extends state of emergency, first announced in July 2016, for three months.

The Turkish parliament on Thursday ratified a motion extending the ongoing state of emergency in Turkey for three months, the Hurriyet newspaper reports.

This is the sixth time the state of emergency has been extended. The latest extension went into effect at 1:00 a.m. Friday.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) backed the motion, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and People's Democratic Party (HDP) opposed it, according to the Hurriyet.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the three-month state of emergency on July 20, 2016, five days after the failed coup that summer, saying it would enable authorities to take swift action against those responsible for the putsch.

According to the constitution, a state of emergency can be declared for a maximum period of six months.

Ankara argues the state of emergency is needed to eradicate the influence in Turkish institutions of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who it blames for the failed coup. Gulen denies involvement in the attempted coup and condemned it. He has hinted that the uprising could have been “staged” by the government.

Gulen, who leads a popular movement called Hizmet from exile, split from Erdogan over a corruption scandal in 2013. Erdogan has long accused him of running a parallel state from abroad.