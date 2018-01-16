Miracle at Joseph's Tomb

Some Israeli 1,000 visitors entered the compound of Joseph’s Tomb last night in the city of Shechem [Nabulus] in Samaria.

The visitors’ entry was secured by forces of the IDF, Border Police and Israel Police.

During the visit, a mobile operated explosive device was found near the tomb compound. A bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion of the device.

As forces entered and the buses left the tomb, stones were thrown at them. One bus was slightly damaged, but no one was hurt. One Arab was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

In addition, an IDF force from the Binyamin Regional Brigade, in cooperation with the Border Police, last night seized two weapons in the village of Silwad.

Security forces arrested 11 wanted Arabs suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances across Judea and Samaria. All the suspects were taken in for questioning.