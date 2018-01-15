3D human heart simulation for treatment, diagnosis, prevention

Simulation enables scientific and medical community to identify innovative procedures to improve treatment in faster and more focused ways.





The Living Heart Project simulates the human heart in 3D for treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of heart disease.

The simulation enables the scientific and medical community to identify innovative procedures to improve treatment in faster and more focused ways.

The Living Heart Project allows an unlimited number of concurrent tests to be effectively performed for new designs, instead of one test at a time. The Living Heart Project is used to simulate in detail how different drugs affect heart function.