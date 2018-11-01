Stabbing attack foiled near Tomb of the Patriarchs

Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron

Three Arab women suspected of plotting a stabbing attack in Hevron were arrested Thursday.

Border Police officers arrested the three women Thursday afternoon at checkpoint at the entrance to the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

The three suspects were arrested for apparently planning a stabbing attack on Israeli security forces. Border Police officers found a knife concealed on the person of one of the three suspects as the group attempted to pass through the security check.

A follow-up check on the three revealed two more concealed knives – one on each suspect’s person.

Authorities arrested the three women and transferred them for questioning.

On Monday, Border Police arrested one local Arab woman who was attempting to sneak a knife into the Tomb of the Patriarchs.

The suspect, a woman in her 30s, had apparently been recently freed from prison, following her November 2016 arrest after made a similar attempt to smuggle a knife into the Tomb of the Patriarchs.