What happens when you look for the first book of the Talmud, only to find out that it is the first day of the Daf Yomi?

This week Ira and Rod are joined by Salvador Litvak. Sal is a writer and director who, after learning Daf Yomi, decided to share his journey and story with others.

He never dreamed that starting a Facebook community would lead to over 300,000 followers. Sal shares how he became the accidental Talmudist, and tells us about his current and future projects.





