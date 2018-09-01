Why Oprah is wrong for America

Is Oprah Winfrey the ideal Democratic presidential nominee for 2020? Or would America be better off without her candidacy?

Gil Hoffman recalls the day when he and other Ida Crown Jewish Academy high school students joined other top students from around Chicago for a special Oprah Winfrey show entitled “The good kids you don’t normally see on TV.”

With Oprah’s encouragement, the show ended up running under the name “What kids say behind their parents’ backs.”

Still disgusted by the way segment ultimately aired, Gil suggests that his experience with Oprah was not an isolated incident, adding that it reveals a great deal about the TV personality's modus operandi.