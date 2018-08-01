Iran bans English lessons in primary schools

Iran says teaching English in primary schools could lead to a western “cultural invasion”.

Iran has banned the teaching of the English language in primary schools, a senior education official said on Sunday, according to The Guardian.

“Teaching English in government and non-government primary schools in the official curriculum is against laws and regulations,” Mehdi Navid-Adham, head of the state-run high education council, was quoted as having told state television.

“The assumption is that in primary education the groundwork for the Iranian culture of the students is laid,” he added.

The decision to ban English came after Islamic leaders warned that early learning of the language opened the way to a western “cultural invasion”.

The teaching of English usually starts in middle school in Iran, at the ages of 12 to 14, but some primary schools below that age also have English classes.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, voiced outrage in 2016 over the “teaching of the English language spreading to nursery schools”.

Khamenei, who has the final say in all state matters, said in a speech to teachers at the time, “That does not mean opposition to learning a foreign language, but [this is the] promotion of a foreign culture in the country and among children, young adults and youths.”

While there was no mention of the announcement being linked to more than a week of protests against the clerical establishment and government, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said that the unrest was also fomented by foreign enemies, specifically blaming the United States.

Khamenei often verbally attacks the U.S., to which he refers as the “Great Satan”, and backs the chants of “Death to America” which are often heard during protests in Iran.

He has insisted his country will not negotiate with the United States and must stand strong against Washington on the region’s conflicts.

Khamenei has also claimed that the “global Zionism network” dictates the United States’ and many EU members' policies vis-à-vis Iran.

Most recently, the Iranian Supreme Leader mocked President Donald Trump, saying he would fail in his hardened stance towards Iran.