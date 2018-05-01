Hamas leader: Only force will work against Israel

Deputy Hamas leader accuses PA of adopting policy that allows Israel to control Judea and Samaria.

Deputy Hamas leader Salah Al-Aruri says the decision of the Likud Central Committee regarding the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is "no less dangerous than the American administration's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel."

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, which aired on Wednesday, Aruri said that the significance of the Likud’s decision was "the complete elimination of any possibility of negotiations based on international law aimed at bringing about the settlement of the Palestinian problem."

He accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) of adopting a policy that prevents resistance against Israel because it allows the Jewish state to control Judea and Samaria.

"The violent resistance must be implemented in practice, because only it can bring Israel to a withdrawal," said Aruri.

The deputy Hamas leader praised Iran's position on the Palestinian problem, saying, "Tehran does not recognize the legitimacy of Israel and is prepared to provide aid to the Palestinian resistance. The relations between Hamas and Iran are based on these foundations.”

Aruri several months ago declared that Hamas and Iran have agreed to set aside their past differences. He spoke in Tehran, where he led a high-ranking Hamas delegation.

"We have come (to Iran) to show that differences are now history. We have made a major agreement not to allow the differences leave negative impact on our bilateral ties in a bid to enable ourselves leave obstacles behind," Aruri said.