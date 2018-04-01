Swastikas painted on two Paris-area kosher shops

Meanwhile, kosher restaurant in Amsterdam vandalized last month by Syrian national with Palestinian flag also targeted again.

JTA - Swastikas were painted on the facades of two kosher shops near Paris.

The incidents in the Parisian suburb of Creteil were discovered Wednesday. There are no suspects.

Separately, a kosher restaurant that was vandalized in Amsterdam last month by a 29-year-old Syrian who smashed its windows while waving a Palestinian flag was targeted again by people who regularly spit on its display window and throw filth on it, the owners of HaCarmel restaurant told a Dutch television station.

In the incidents in France, a total of five swastikas were painted with red paint on the shuttered blinds of the Promo Stock and the local branch of the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket chain store. In 2015, an Islamist murdered four Jews in the Porte de Vincennes branch of Hyper Cacher in eastern Paris.

French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said in a statement that he “firmly condemns” the incidents, vowing to bring those responsible to justice and calling their actions an attack against the entire Jewish community of France, Le Parisien reported.

Meanwhile, in Amsterdam, the owner of the kosher restaurant, Sami Bar-On, told the television channel WNL that someone “made the place filthy” while the restaurant was closed over the weekend. Passers-by often spit at the restaurant, but after the Dec. 7 incident “this has gotten worse,” he added.