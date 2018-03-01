Rioter shot dead by IDF soldiers may have been armed, says army

IDF says Arab rioter shot and killed during violent demonstration appeared to have been carrying a gun.

IDF soldiers opened fire on a rioter during a violent protest in Samaria, Wednesday afternoon, after they spotted what appeared to be a gun on the rioter’s person.

According to an IDF spokesperson, the incident took place during a riot in the village of Deir Nizam (Deir Nidham), outside of the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Ramallah in Samaria.

About three dozen rioters were hurling stones at Israeli security forces at the time of the shooting, the IDF said.

Soldiers deployed to the village to keep the peace say they saw what appeared to be a gun, and opened fire.

The rioter, who was identified by Wattan as 17-year-old Musab Firas al-Tamimi, was reportedly wounded in the neck and evacuated to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An army spokeswoman said an investigation into the incident had been opened.

“The circumstances are being investigated.