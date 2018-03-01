PM Netanyahu praises Shabak for uncovering Iranian terror network, says Iran is trying to create terror cells inside the State of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday discussed the Shabak's (Israel Security Agency) success foiling an Iranian-sponsored terrorist network.

"The Israel Security Agency (ISA), with the assistance of the IDF, exposed and foiled a terrorist network in Judea and Samaria that operated under the aegis of Iranian intelligence," Netanyahu said. "This is not the first time."

"They are trying various methods, and in various fields, to attack the State of Israel. I am pleased that the ISA and our security services have succeeded in foiling it.

"I would like to bring it to your attention that Iran is using terrorism against the State of Israel not only with the assistance of terrorist movements such as Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad but is also attempting to organize terrorist actions inside the State of Israel and against the citizens of Israel."

The network used South Africa as a significant arena for locating, recruiting, and operating agents against Israel in Judea and Samaria. Indictments have been filed against Muhammad Makharmeh, 29, and Nur Makharmeh, 22, for attempting to gain membership in an unlawful association and other offenses.