Education Minister says vote on Jerusalem bill shows Jewish Home is following the path set by the greats of the previous generation.

Education Minister and Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett on Tuesday evening attended an event marking the 10th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Avraham Shapira.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Bennett spoke about the Knesset’s approval of the “United Jerusalem Bill”, which stipulates that a majority of 80 Knesset members will be required to change the status of Jerusalem or for any transfer of territories from the capital within the framework of a future diplomatic agreement.

Bennett said that his party was following the path set by the greats of the previous generation.

"Rabbi Shapira left behind a very strong compass regarding the Land of Israel - that we are not giving up on the Land of Israel, period. We are definitely following his path," Bennett said.

He added that "Rabbi Shapira, his central greatness was the Torah - and we must strengthen the world of Torah, religious Zionism and the teachings of Rabbi Kook throughout the country, and that is what we are doing. I think he would be very proud to see the extent of Torah study throughout the country."

The Knesset approved the “United Jerusalem Bill” early Tuesday morning by a majority of 64 MKs who voted in favor of the bill and 51 who voted against, along with one abstention.

Following the approval of the bill, Bennett said, "Just now we ensured that Jerusalem will be united forever. We initiated the law that guards Jerusalem so that it cannot be divided without a huge majority of 80 MKs.”

"The Mount of Olives, the Old City, the Temple Mount and the City of David will remain in our hands forever. There will be no more political maneuvers that will allow to tear our capital apart. This is also Israel's response to the shameful United Nations vote against Jerusalem. A holiday for Israel!" he added.