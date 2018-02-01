WZO: Anti-Semitism on the rise in the US

World Zionist Organization survey shows spike in anti-Semitism in the US over past year.

An internet survey conducted by the World Zionist Organization (WZO) on anti-Semitism in the US shows that 70% of respondents experienced an anti-Semitic incident over the past year.

The survey was conducted as part of the preparation for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. Israel has marked the day as a day to fight anti-Semitism.

In addition to the 70% of respondents who experienced an anti-Semitic incident in the past year, 10% experienced such an incident in the past five years and 8% five or more years ago.

12% of the respondents said they had never experienced anti-Semitism.

WZO Vice Chairman Yaakov Hagoel said the recent upswing in anti-Semitism in the US is a result of US President Donald Trump's support of Israel, and not from the people's hate of the Jews around him. According to him, Trump's policies are an important factor in the rise in anti-Semitism not just in the US but around the world.

Hagoel added that the number of Jewish students identifying as Jews has dropped, and the number of Jewish students who belong to US-based anti-Israel organizations is rising.