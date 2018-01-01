Rabbis for Human Rights demands probe of Arutz 7

The left-wing organization Rabbis for Human Rights has sent a letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit demanding an investigation against Rabbi Meir Goldmintz the head of the Havat Gilad yeshiva and against the Arutz Sheva website on suspicion of solicitation of an offense in an opinion piece published on December 5th by Rabbi Goldmintz.

The article states, "If the Arab is ready to sell [land], we will agree to buy the land, but when it is impossible to buy, the original law repeats that the land is ours and we should take it out of our eternal right to the Land of Israel."

It also says, "As long as we do not raise the flag high enough to declare that we have the right to build our homes and build our settlements on 'private Palestinian land,' and as long as it is not clearly stated that what was true in Sharon and the coastal plain is also true in Samaria and Judea, maybe we'll win 'points', but we'll lose the entire campaign."

The leftist organization claims that this is a clear call to ratify the theft of private Arab land, to which the Arutz 7 site gave a podium.

Recently, the left has pushed for the closure of Channel 20, the only right-wing Israeli television channel. Accusations accuse violation of the channel's terms of its license in broadcasting news and current affairs offerings.

The channel was promised permission to broadcast news in December 2016, but the final decision to grant that permission has been continuously delayed.

Critics of the push say the accusations against Channel 20 are merely an attempt by the left to undermine democracy and control the Israeli media.