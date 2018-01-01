Neturei Karta attend Islamic conference in Toronto

Members of radical anti-Zionist group take place in Islamic convention in Toronto, say "occupation" contradicts Judaism.

Members of the radical anti-Zionist Neturei Karta group participated in the annual “Reviving the Islamic Spirit” convention which took place in Toronto last week.

A member of the group, identified as "Rabbi David", said in a conversation with Imam Ahmad Shehab that Neturei Karta activists distributed a flier which claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is incompatible with Judaism and that the entire "occupation" contradicts Judaism.

He further said that Neturei Karta is trying to convince the public that Israel is not a Jewish state and does not represent the entire Jewish people, and that they oppose the propaganda and "atrocities" committed by Israel.

The Canadian imam thanked “Rabbi David” for his sincerity and courage in "spreading the truth."

Neturei Karta activists regularly take part in anti-Israeli demonstrations around the world, including those identified as pro-Iranian or supporters of the Palestinian armed struggle. Neturei Karta’s support for the government of Iran and for terrorist groups has led to its ostracization by the wider haredi community.

The faction recently threatened that its members may leave Israel as a result of Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.