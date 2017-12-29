Will Netanyahu participate in historic vote?

Shevach Stern, the chairman of the Likud National Headquarters, said on Thursday that he believes the Likud Central Committee will overwhelmingly approve a motion calling for the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

The Central Committee will convene on Sunday to vote on the motion, after members of the Central Committee collected 900 signatures in order to make the vote possible. Leftist MKs have already condemned the planned vote.

"This is a historic decision and anyone who is a partner to this decision will remember his presence in this vote for years to come," Stern told Arutz Sheva.

"We expect the proposal to pass by a large majority. There is great support for this idea, and the decision that will be approved will obligate the Likud’s representatives. This is not a Knesset law, but what will be approved by the Likud Central Committee, which is the supreme body of the party, will obligate the Likud platform,” he explained.

"I assume that processes take time, but this is the beginning of a path that we have been going through for many years in the settlement enterprise. Personally, when I moved to Shilo forty years ago, we had nine families and several bachelors. Today, thank G-d, there are 10,000 people living in the Shilo bloc, if not more.”

Asked about the investigations against Prime Minister and Likud chairman Binyamin Netanyahu, Stern expressed hope that they will end with no indictment.

"We do not know what the truth is, but at least for the moment, it seems that there are many things here that are baseless, and we hope that all the investigations will end this way. Netanyahu is still considered innocent, no matter what they write about him in the newspapers,” he said.

"Right now, Netanyahu is the leader of the Likud and he is the leader of the right-wing parties, and I support the fact that he has to conclude his term that ends in 2019. As for what happens after that, as long as he goes down the right path we will support him, and we hope that he will continue to go down the right path and then we will support him for many more years," continued Stern, who expressed hope that the prime minister will attend Sunday’s vote on sovereignty.

"This is a discussion on an ideological issue, and the Likud Central Committee is meeting after such a long period of time in which it did not meet, so I will be surprised if he doesn’t attend. I also believe that he will be well received, and even if he says things that will not please everyone, he will be received with applause," he added.