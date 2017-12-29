Detention extended for girl who slapped soldiers

An IDF judge extended the remand of Ahed Tamimi, the 16-year old girl from Nabi Salih who was filmed kicking and slapping soldiers last week in a viral video. The judge also extended the arrest of Ahed Tamimi's mother but ordered the release of her cousin Nour.

IDF prosecutors said that they intended to file assault charges against all three. Ahed is suspected of assaulting a soldier, harming the security of the area, incitement, and other felonies.

The Tamimis were arrested last week after footage emerged showing the woman harassing IDF soldiers stationed in the village. Ahed Tamimi can be seen, along with other members of her family, pushing, kicking, and shouting at the IDF soldiers. Tamimi even slaps one of the soldiers in the face. The soldiers do not respond in the face of what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them.

The video went viral and outraged Israelis, who viewed the Tamimi's provocations as a symptom of the IDF's loss of deterrence. The Tamimi family has been known to harass soldiers in a similar fashion in the past, but no action has ever been taken against them.

"We value the restraint of the soldiers, but this, too, has a limit," said an IDF Brigadier General (Res.) "It's good to remain calm, cool, and collected - but there's also a need to identify the point at which things have gone too far. Pepper spray the attacker’s face, force him to the ground, cuff him and arrest him."

Ahed claimed that she assaulted the soldier because he had shot her cousin with a rubber bullet. "I saw the same soldiers who hit my cousin, this time in front of my house. I could not keep quiet and I responded as I did," Tamimi told the court.