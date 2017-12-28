Son of Mumbai terror victims to accompany PM Netanyahu to India

Moshe Holtzberg and his grandfather will accompany PM Netanyahu on a January trip to India, reports say.

Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg were cruelly murdered by terrorists nine years ago in the Chabad House they ran in Mumbai, will accompany Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on his upcoming visit to India.

Moshe, now 11, was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra. He is being raised by his maternal grandparents Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg.

In July, Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Holtzberg, and the youngster expressed his desire to visit India. Modi responded by saying his country "is open to" Holtzberg, while Netanyahu invited the boy to accompany him on his next trip to India.

Holtzberg's grandfather, Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg, confirmed the report to Yediot Aharonot.

"Moshe is very excited to return to his parents' Chabad House," Rosenberg said, adding that he will accompany the pair.

Netanyahu will be Israel's second prime minister to visit India. He is scheduled to leave for a 5-day trip to India on January 14.

According to reports, Netanyahu will visit the Chabad House, as well as Hotel Taj in southern Mumbai.

In the 2008 attack, terrorists raided Mumbai's Chabad House and murdered six people, including Rivka and Gavriel. During a summer visit to Israel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Moshe and his maternal grandparents, emphasizing that the family is always welcome in India and providing the three with the necessary visas.