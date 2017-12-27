'Interior Minister needs to listen to the experts'

Former MK Eli Yishai warns Interior Minister Deri that if the Supermarket Law's issues aren't fixed, the Supreme Court may shoot it down.

Former MK Eli Yishai spoke about the "Supermarket Law," saying Interior Minister Aryeh Deri must fix the issues inherent in the law if he does not want it struck down.

The "Supermarket Law" was approved in a first reading earlier this month. If passed, it will grant the Interior Minister the powers to disqualify municipal bylaws promoted by the local authorities, effectively shutting down supermarkets that had been operating on Shabbat (the Sabbath) with permission from the local authority.

However, the "Supermarket Law" will not apply to Tel Aviv, and supermarkets there will be allowed to remain open on Shabbat.

"I call on Minister Deri to listen to the experts, who are pointing out the issues inherent in the Supermarket Law," Yishai told Kol Barama Radio. "He should fix the law today, efore the Supreme Court cancels it again. I am happy to sit with him, as long as he takes the proper steps for the Shabbat's sake."

Yishai also said that enforcement against those who desecrate Shabbat in public and illegally needs to be stronger.

"During my time as Economy Minister, I insisted on an additional million NIS ($287,410), so that I would be able to add supervisors who would enforce the Law of Labor and Rest on Shabbat. The fact that only 28 fines were handed out in 2016 is very concerning, he said."