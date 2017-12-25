Netanyahu to demand support from religious Zionist rabbis?

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting with leading religious Zionist rabbis. The meeting will take place Tuesday, News 2 reported.

According to the report, many of the rabbis in attendance will be from Judea and Samaria. Netanyahu will reportedly request that the rabbis give him political backing - in light of the right-wing anti-corruption demonstration held in Jerusalem on Saturday night. Most religious Zionist rabbis, including Tsfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, opposed taking part in the demonstration.

Unidentified sources claim that the prime minister is afraid that if the police recommend to indict him, rabbis in the religious Zionist movement may encourage their followers to cease their support for him.

Sources close to the prime minister, however, claim that this is a routine meeting held periodically between Netanyahu and the rabbis, and that there is no connection between the protest over the weekend and the meeting.

Last week, Netanyahu spoke at a Likud event in Kfar Maccabiah and referred to the investigations into his case and to media publications according to which the police may recommend that he be tried. "If there'll be recommendations, so what? Most police recommendations end with nothing. More than 60 percent end up in the trash."

"In more than 60 percent of the cases these later turn out to be empty recommendations; for thousands of ordinary people, countless public figures; it starts with explosive headlines and most of the time it ends with nothing, but meanwhile something is happening: In the meantime, these people are being destroyed and their blood is being shed," declared the Prime Minister.