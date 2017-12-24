'What kind of mental illness is sweeping through the UN?'

Jewish economist and actor Ben Stein blasts UN after vote against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Jewish economist and actor Ben Stein blasted the United Nations General Assembly after it overwhelmingly voted against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The body on Thursday voted 128 to 9, with 35 abstentions, in favor of a resolution condemning Trump's action.

“It is a shame and a disgrace that the overwhelming majority of negative votes in the United Nations have been against Israel, and I often wonder what kind of mental illness is there sweeping through the United Nations, sweeping through the whole world, that hates Jews so much?” Stein said in an interview on Fox News.

“Israel is so generous, that even when terrorists fighting in Syria are wounded, their fellow terrorists bring them to Israeli medical stations to get treated, and this is the way Israel gets treated? It’s a disgrace to humanity!” he added.