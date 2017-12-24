Romanian leader: We should consider moving embassy

Leader of Romania’s ruling party says the country should “seriously consider” moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The leader of Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, said that the country should “seriously consider” moving the Romanian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem for practical reasons, Politico reports.

“All Israel’s central institutions are in Jerusalem, and ambassadors and embassy staff commute from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” Dragnea was quoted as having said. The comments were reportedly made on Friday, a day after the United Nations General Assembly backed a resolution criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Romania abstained from voting on the UN resolution, one of 35 countries to have done so.

The foreign affairs ministry said following Thursday’s vote that Romania backs a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

Dragnea, who is the head of the Romanian parliament’s lower house, visited Israel at least twice this year, according to local media reports.

His comments are similar to those made by Czech President Milos Zeman after Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem.

Zeman spoke in favor of his country moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, saying that “every country has the right to decide which city will serve as its capital, and by the same token, every country has the right to decide where its embassy will be located.”

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, however, ruled out Zeman’s suggestion, saying Trump’s move “is not good. You can see the reactions.”