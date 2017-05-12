Trump tells Jordanian King US embassy to be moved

US president tells King Abdullah that US embassy in Israel is to be relocated to Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump told Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday that he plans to move the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the Jordanian royal palace said.

Trump called the king Tuesday evening and informed him of "his intention to move forward with transferring the embassy of the United States to Jerusalem", the palace said in a statement.

The statement said King Abdullah warned Trump of "the danger of taking any decision outside the context of a comprehensive solution that establishes a Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem".

"Jerusalem is the key to achieving peace and stability in the region and the world," the statement added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump also informed Palestinian chairman Mahmoud Abbas that the embassy would be relocated to Jerusalem in another phone conversation.

"Trump informed the 'president' of his intention to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," the Wafa news agency reported.

Abbas reportedly told Trump that he would not accept a Palestinian Arab state unless eastern Jerusalem was the capital of the new state, saying that the PA's "firm" position is that “there is no Palestinian state without East Jerusalem as its capital,