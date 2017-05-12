'We will continue to fight against anti-Israel fake news'

Arutz Sheva's Joe Frager spoke with Fox News rising star Pete Hegseth about Hegseth's upcoming visit to Israel, the Iranian threat, and the lingering question of whether Trump will indeed move the US embassy to Jerusalem in the imminent future.

"We'll be [in Israel] in February. Seeing is understanding, is fortifying, is being able to fight back against the fake news and the things people want to say about Israel as opposed to what is reality on the ground. [After our previous visit,] we're going to do it again," Hegseth said.

Regarding the lingering question of whether Trump will order the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem, Hegseth said that "Jerusalem is the eternal and undivided capital of Israel. There's no reason why the US hasn't recognized that and shouldn't. Trump made [moving the embassy] a central part of his election campaign. So I would be more surprised if he didn't make this move ultimately. [The move] would be a symbol to the rest of the world of where we truly stand with Israel, and a truly welcome one. So I'm crossing my fingers that we'll see that in the next couple of weeks."

Hegseth also noted that "it's an ongoing reality that from Baghdad to Damascus, to that entire region, Iran seeks the destruction of the State of Israel. It's 'Death to America, death to Israel -' we're in this together. And it's happening right now under our noses. Some of the people that we have supported in that region have tacitly allowed Iran to expand its influence even more - which is a huge problem. It's ongoing - every day, [Israel's] existence has to be fought for, and this is an important step to show that we really do care."