Ammunition, automatic weapon, found in Israeli Arab city

Israel Police on Monday found an AK-47 and ammunition in a vehicle in the central Arab city of Kafr Qasim, southeast of Kfar Saba.

"During police operations in Kafr Qasim in the center of the country, a suspicious vehicle was stopped," an Israel Police spokesman said.

"The vehicle was searched and police units found and seized an AK-47 automatic weapon and ammunition. The two people in the car were arrested before any further incident took place.

"Both the suspects have been arrested and are being questioned by police. They are from Kafr Qasim, and are aged 38 and 23. The suspects will later appear before the courts."

"Police and Border Police activities and operations continue regularly in areas to prevent security incidents."