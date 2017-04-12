Justice Minister to Trump: Just do it!

Justice Minister Shaked referrs to the transfer of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, calls on President Donald Trump to 'just do it!'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) was the guest of honor at a salute to Beit El institutions held in New York Sunday night.

Speaking in front of 1,300 guests, Shaked thanked the American Friends of the Bet El Yeshiva Center for their support of the Jewish people, the Torah, and the land of Israel. The combination of these three, she explained is "the guarantee for the continuation of our existence....and the sovereign state of Israel."

"We are currently commemorating exactly 100 years since the Balfour Declaration, which was a dramatic turning point in the chronicle of Zionism. It is difficult for us to imagine just how much it was like a breath of fresh air for the Jews of that period, in its being the first international legitimization after more than 2000 years of our wanting to establish a national home for the Jewish people in the Land of Israel."

She also noted that the Balfour Declaration was so significant that people used to use it as a landmark for dates prior to Israel's Declaration of Independence in 1948.

Referring to the question of whether Trump will move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, she said, "I think, as Congressman and Ambassador Gordon said, President Trump now has his own opportunity, and I can tell him - just do it!"





