'Jerusalem recognition would have dangerous consequences'

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday warned the United States against the “dangerous consequences” of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

On Twitter, Safadi wrote that he spoke with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about the issue and told him that such a decision would trigger anger in the Arab world and jeopardize peace efforts.

“Spoke with #US Secretary of State Tillerson on dangerous consequences of recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel. Such a decision would trigger anger across #Arab #Muslim worlds, fuel tension & jeopardize peace efforts,” he wrote.

Reports have indicated that President Donald Trump could officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as soon as Wednesday. Such a move could come as a replacement for moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, officials said.

Palestinian Arab officials have warned against the move, and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas has begun a diplomatic blitz aimed at persuading Arab leaders to talk the Trump administration out of the Jerusalem recognition.

Mahmoud Al-Habbash, a senior adviser to PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Saturday declared that an American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will destroy the peace process.

Saeb Erekat, Executive Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) warned on Friday that American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel would be “playing with fire."