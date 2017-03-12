PM Netanyahu: We won't allow Iran to entrench itself in Syria

In video filmed prior to alleged strike, PM Netanyahu says Israel 'won't allow regime bent on destroying Israel to acquire nuclear weapons.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke in a video about Israel's policy regarding Iran's nuclear program.

The video was recorded on Thursday and released on Saturday. It will be aired Sunday at the Brookings Institution’s annual Saban Forum in Washington, D.C.



"Let me reiterate Israel's policy," Netanyahu said. "We will not allow a regime hell-bent on the annihilation of the Jewish state to acquire nuclear weapons."

"We will not allow that regime to entrench itself militarily in Syria as it seeks to do for the express purpose of eradicating our state."

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Israel reportedly attacked a military base 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) south of Damascus and 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Israel's border. According to some reports, the base in question was intended for use by Iranian forces.

Iran is currently establishing a military base in Syria, filling the gap left by ISIS' defeat. In August, Mossad Director Yossi Cohen warned that the Iranian regime is expanding its control across the Middle East through proxy forces in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

Last Sunday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent a message to Netanyahu that he was ready to discuss disarmament of the Golan Heights up to 40 kilometers (29 miles) from the separation line.