'I love Israel' - in Times Square

The World Zionist Organization earlier this week held a Times Square event commemorating 70 years since the UN Partition Plan was signed on November 29, 1947, paving the way for the creation of a Jewish State.

In the video, former Prime Minister David Ben Gurion can be heard announcing the creation of the State of Israel.

World Zionist Organization US Representative Dr. Esther Serok said, "Binyamin Ze'ev (Theodore - ed.) Herzl's vision was of a national home for the Jewish people. This vision was a source of inspiration for me, as a representative of Herzl's organization...inspiring me to dare to dream about a mega-event in Times Square, in the heart of New York."

The World Zionist Organization was founded at the initiative of Theodore Herzl at the First Zionist Congress which took place in August 1897 in Basel, Switzerland.

World Zionist Organization Vice Chairman Yaakov Hagoel said, "November 29 is a date with immense historical significance, with the United Nations' General Assembly recognizing the Jewish people's right to a national home in the land of Israel. We're proud to screen the moment of the result's declaration, in the city where the vote was held, exactly seventy years ago today."

"We must commemorate this important event leading up to the founding of Israel for ever and ever, and remember nothing should be taken for granted in our reality," Hagoel pointed out. "I invite you all to join us, and to watch the video on our Facebook page.