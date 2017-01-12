Home of terrorist who murdered 70-year-old man destroyed

IDF forces together with Border Police and the Civil Administration destroyed on Thursday night the home of terrorist Muhammad Ziyad Abu Al-Roub from Qabatiya.

Al-Roub and Yousuf Khaled Mustafa Kamil murdered Shmerling on the eve of the Sukkot holiday in Kafr Qasim. Shmerling had employed the Arabs at his place of business and had gone to check the facility before the start of the holiday when he was murdered..

Shmerling's body showed signs of severe abuse.

During the demolition, dozens of Palestinian Arabs rioted violently, burning tires and hurling stones at the Israeli security forces, who responded with crowd dispersal methods. No one was injured and no damage was caused.

Initially, police believed the Arabs had killed Shmerling did so as part of a work dispute. However, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) later said the findings were in line with a terror attack.