New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind unloaded on Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour for being a panelist at a conference discussing anti-Semitism. The conference, which was held at the New School in New York City, had drawn widespread criticism for the selection of marginal, far-left figures, some of whom have themselves been accused of anti-Semitism.

Hikind wrote on Facebook that the panel "is like a scene from a Mel Brooks film. An anti-Semitism panel led by anti-Semites. Pinch me—I must be dreaming!"

"But it’s not a dream. It’s another scene from a nightmare—the one about certain far-left liberal Jews so far removed from reality that they believe embracing Israel bashers will help them live happily ever after in non-Jewish lands. It’s the nightmare that says some Jews are so far removed from Jewish values, so distanced from Jewish identity that they “identify” as progressive and embrace any overtures to progressive values. Even when those values are being touted by wolves in sheep’s clothing."

"Avowed hate-peddler Linda Sarsour is lecturing us on anti-Semitism," continued Hikind. "Linda Sarsour, the unabashed apologist for terrorists whose glorification of Palestinian children throwing rocks became a Tweet heard ‘round the world. This is the individual the New School roped in to share pearls of wisdom.

"Granted, Sarsour has some small measure of expertise on the subject. After all, she’s been spreading anti-Semitism her entire public career."

"And now Sarsour has stepped up her game," added Hikind. "She’s surrounded herself with Jews who don’t know any better; Jews who assume that as long as she’s willing to visit their Temple, she must be ok. Jews who dismiss Sarsour’s venomous anti-Israel propaganda as acceptable in light of her publicized fund raiser for a Jewish cemetery. Sarsour has a fondness for dead Jews."

Hiking also blasted the New School's "absurd panel on anti-Semitism" and Sarsour for comparing President Trump to known anti-Semites around the world. "Sarsour made it clear that the threat to the Jews isn’t from radical Islamists who rent trucks and mow down innocent people in the streets—or those who teach their children that murdering Jews is the greatest act they can aspire to—but rather from the “fascist” White House" he wrote.

The event, titled “Antisemitism and the Struggle for Justice”, had drawn attention due to its slate of far-left and anti-Israel speakers. The panel included Leo Ferguson, from the Jews for Racial & Economic Justice group; Rebecca Vilkomerson, chair of the radical anti-Israel Jewish Voice for Peace organization; JVP activist Lina Morales; Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman; and co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March, Linda Sarsour.

The addition of Sarsour to the list was controversial due to her long record of anti-Zionist remarks. The 37-year-old Brooklyn-born activist had been criticized in the past for having compared Zionist Jews to neo-Nazis, praising Arab stone-throwing terrorists who target Israeli Jews, and musing that female critics of Islam should be sexually mutilated.

In April, Sarsour shared a stage with convicted murderer Rasmea Odeh, lauding the PFLP terrorist who murdered two Israelis before illegally immigrating to the US.

The Anti Defamation League (ADL) also criticized the choice of panelists, saying in a statement that "having Linda Sarsour & head of JVP leading a panel on #antisemitism is like Oscar Meyer leading a panel on vegetarianism. These panelists know the issue, but unfortunately, from the perspective of fomenting it rather than fighting it.”

“Seriously there’s not a single Jewish organization that studies this issue and/or fights this disease would take this panel seriously, let alone the institution that put it together."