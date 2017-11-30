MSNBC's ‘Morning Joe’: Trump is mentally ill, has dementia

MSNBC's Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough hit back Thursday after President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that Scarborough may have been responsible for murdering his intern while he was a congressman in 2001.

Reacting to the news that NBC personality Matt Lauer was fired over allegations of sexual misconduct, Trump had tweeted on Wednesday that "So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!"

Scarborough's intern Lori Klausutis was found dead in his Florida district office in 2001. Police said that Klausutis died after she hit her head while fainting and ruled out foul play.

At the start of Thursday's show, Scarborough slammed Trump for spreading "conspiracy theories" and accused Trump of being mentally unfit for office. "You represent 325 million people whose lives are literally in your hands, and we are facing a showdown with a nuclear power and you have somebody inside the White House that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit; that people close to him say is mentally unfit; that people close to him during the campaign told me had early stages of dementia," said Scarborough.

Scarborough urged Congress to remove Trump from office through legal means, contending that he was unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. "This comes in the midst of a nuclear showdown with North Korea," said Scarborough. “So I'm just kind of wondering, what's the Cabinet waiting for? What are Republicans in the House and Senate -- because it's never going to get more deadly serious than it is now."

"If this is not what the 25th Amendment was drafted for I would like the Cabinet members, serving America, not the president, serving America ...you don't represent him."

Cohost and fiance Mika Brzezinski concurred. "Today the president crossed another deep and disturbing line with his attacks on Joe," she said. "The chief law enforcement officer of the United States of America advanced a false conspiracy theory to intimidate the press and cause a chilling effect on the First Amendment."

"Joe and I are not intimidated. And his bizarre behavior contravenes both the Constitution and basic moral judgment."

The current flap is just another twist in the long-running feud between the Morning Joe cohosts and Trump. In a tweet back in June, Trump nicknamed Brzezinski and Scarborough “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe", causing Brzezinski to make fun of the size of Trump's fingers.