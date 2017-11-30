'They blocked the cave and threw rocks at us'

One of the youth present during the lynch attempt in Samaria earlier today, Thursday, described the events to Arutz Sheva.

“We left Migdalim and walked under the cliff - and they threw rocks at us,” he said.

“We entered a cave so they wouldn’t hit us. We were there for awhile - and then Arabs came from all directions and closed us in.”

“They threw rocks at us, sticks, sprayed pepper gas,” he described. “They hit children and punched us. They successfully kept away the Arab who wanted to throw rocks at us until the army arrived and got us out of there.”

Earlier, it was reported that a group of children from Samaria, who left Thursday for a planned trip approved by the IDF near the Samaria town of Migdalim, was attacked by an Arab lynch mob.

Medics treated two Jews who were lightly injured in the attack. They have been evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah.

Some 25 children and two adult escorts departed on the trip, which took place a significant distance from Arab villages.

At a certain stage dozens of Arab rioters began to attack the participants in a planned ambush. The rioters threw stones and rocks at the children and the youths, and the group was forced to take refuge along the steep cliffs nearby, thus facing danger to their lives both from the rocks thrown at them and the dangerous terrain.

Miraculously, the group found a cave in the area, where it hid until the arrival of the army. During the stay of the young men in the cave, the rioters attempted to enter the cave and lynch the hikers.

A military source said the boys were on a private bar mitzvah trip and were hiking from Migdalim toward Kida. Dozens of rioters then arrived in vehicles, attacked the boys and lightly injured three of them. A parent of one of the youths who was escorting the group was forced to open fire on the attackers.

One of the rioters was hit by gunfire, and despite attempts by IDF medics at the scene to resuscitate him, one was declared dead at the scene.