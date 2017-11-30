Jordanian King: Embassy move must come with Palestinian state

Speaking to US lawmakers, King Abdullah claims immediate move 'would have implications on the Arab scene and threaten two-state solution.'

Jordan’s King Abdullah warned on Wednesday against moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, asserting that doing so at this stage “would have implications on the Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim scene, and would threaten the two-state solution.”

According to The Jordan Times, Abdullah, speaking on Wednesday during a meeting in Washington with US lawmakers including House Speaker Paul Ryan, claimed that “there is no alternative to the two-state solution.”

He said that the peace process between Israel and the PA must be given a chance to succeed, such that “moving the embassy must come within a comprehensive solution that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem [sic] as its capital, living side by side with Israel.”

He also claimed that an immediate move “could be potentially exploited by terrorists to stoke anger, frustration, and desperation in order to spread their ideologies.”

Speaking on Tuesday at an event hosted by the Israeli mission to the United Nations to mark the 70th anniversary of the historic United Nations General Assembly vote on Resolution 181, endorsing the establishment of a Jewish state, US Vice President Mike Pence had said that the president is “actively considering” moving the embassy, calling it a matter of “when and how.”

"President Donald Trump is actively considering when and how to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Pence said.

Channel 2 reported on Wednesday that Senior officials in Jerusalem assessed that President Trump is expected to authorize the relocation of the embassy within days - before his administration presents its plans for a regional peace deal.

The sources claimed that Trump has resolved not to renew a waiver allowing the embassy to remain in Tel Aviv.

The White House later pushed back on the reports, however, saying that reports of an imminent embassy move are “premature.”