Hariri: Things are 'positive'

Lebanese Prime Minister indicates he might withdraw his resignation next week.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri indicated on Wednesday that he might withdraw his resignation next week, saying matters were “positive” and he would rescind his decision if they remained so, according to Reuters.

Hariri stepped down from his post in a televised address on November 4 from Saudi Arabia and then remained in Riyadh, citing assassination threats as well as the negative impact of Hezbollah and its Iranian patron on Lebanon and the area.

Upon his return home, Hariri announced he was putting his decision to resign on hold ahead of negotiations.

Hariri has taken a tough stance on Hezbollah, demanding that all of Lebanon commit to staying out of regional conflicts, including Hezbollah, which is Iran’s regional proxy.

“Matters are positive, as you hear, and if this positivity continues we will announce, God willing, to Lebanese next week with President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri the withdrawal of the resignation,” Hariri said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aoun was quoted as saying that Hariri would “certainly” remain prime minister and Lebanon’s political crisis will be resolved in a few days.

“We have just finished talks with all the political forces, within and outside government. There is a broad agreement,” the newspaper La Stampa quoted him as saying during a visit to Italy.

Hariri said on Monday that he would stay on as prime minister if Iran’s Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, accepted a policy of staying out of regional conflicts.

Asked about that demand, Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, said, “Hezbollah has fought against Islamic State terrorists in Lebanon and abroad. But when the war against terrorism is finished, their fighters will come back to the country.”

The group has fought alongside President Bashar Al-Assad’s forces in Syria against rebels seeking to oust him, including factions that were backed by Saudi Arabia.