'The Palestinians chose to say yes to Hamas'

Ambassador Danon: November 29, 1947 was a moment that turned an age-old dream of self-determination into a real-life miracle.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Wednesday addressed the UN General Assembly as part of a special session marking 70 years since the adoption of UN Resolution 181 which passed the General Assembly on November 29th 1947.

The session is used annually by Israel’s adversaries in the UN to pass a series of biased resolutions.

Responding to the Palestinian-initiated session, Ambassador Danon said, “Today we mark the anniversary of the United Nations vote in 1947. For Israel it was a moment that turned an age-old dream of self-determination into a real-life miracle. For the Palestinians it resulted in a choice to turn towards violence and lasting hatred.”

Danon then noted that the choices by the Palestinian leadership to avoid meaningful negotiations with Israel continue until today.

“Recently the Palestinian Authority chose to finally say yes. They finally chose to negotiate. They even signed an agreement. But not with Israel. The Palestinian Authority finally said yes to working with Hamas, the internationally recognized terrorist organization,” said Danon.

The General Assembly meeting took place as part of the "International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People" marked by the UN each year on the 29th of November. During the session, anti-Israel resolutions are expected to pass the General Assembly.