30 years in prison for terrorist who wounded Zvika Cohen

The military court today (Wednesday) sentenced the Arab terrorist who critically wounded Zvika Cohen in an ax attack in Ma'ale Adumim in 2016.

In addition to the prison sentence, the terrorist Sa'adi 'Ali Sa'adi Abu Hamad will pay compensation to Cohen in the amount of NIS 200,000.

Zvika Cohen worked as a security guard at the mall in Ma'aleh Adumim. The terrorist entered the mall and hid there. After the mall emptied of visitors, he attacked Cohen with an ax and severely wounded him.

The MDA team that arrived at the mall treated Cohen and evacuated him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. For many days Cohen lay unconscious. Later he awoke, underwent a long rehabilitation process at Beit Levinstein in Ra'anana and then returned to his home in Ma'aleh Adumim.

The terrorist escaped from the mall and hid from the security forces who began a manhunt. A relative of the terrorist called the police headquarters and asked to turn him in. IDF and Shin Bet forces arrested him and he incriminated himself during his interrogation.