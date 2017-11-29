Defense Minister may compensate Gaza Belt farmers

Defense Ministry examines possibility of compensating farmers ordered to stop working during security incidents along Gaza border.

An interoffice team led by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) is examining whether it is possible to provide financial compensation to "Gaza Belt" farmers.

In recent weeks, Gaza Belt farmers have suffered from security issues along Israel's border with Gaza. These incidents often force the farmers to stop their work.

Liberman appointed IDF Senior Deputy Legal Adviser attorney Yedidya (Didi) Oron to lead the team, which includes other IDF and Defense Ministry representatives, as well as representatives from he Agriculture Ministry and the Tax Authority's Property Tax office.

The team toured Gaza Belt communities, met with farmers, and spoke with them about how they work in the shadow of the current security issues.

The team will examine possible ways to quickly and efficiently compensate farmers for security issues, during which farmers are told not to work due to tension along the Gaza border.

They will present their recommendations to Liberman in the coming weeks.