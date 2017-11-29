Iran develops nuclear-powered submarines

While Israel agonizes over the number of submarines needed to protect the country's security, the Islamic Republic of Iran has given uninhibited priority to developing nuclear naval power.

Iran's spiritual leader, Ali Khamenei, stressed at a meeting with naval commanders the importance of Iranian naval presence on the open sea, noting that the navy is going through a period of developing its capabilities.

In an interview with Fars News Agency, Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Hussein Hosnadi said the Navy was monitoring all foreign submarines operating in the Persian Gulf region. He expressed interest in developing an aircraft carrier that would allow Iran to "strengthen security" in the region.

Khanzadi also noted that Iran attaches importance to developing submarines in view of their importance as a deterrent force. He said Iran had a right to develop nuclear-powered submarines in light of its technological capabilities in this field.