Anti-draft protesters gather outside J'lem enlistment offices

Protests continue, as dozens gather in front of enlistment offices, blocking road. Two reportedly arrested.

Dozens of anti-draft demonstrators have gathered in front of army enlistment offices on Rashi Street in Jerusalem this morning, Tuesday.

According to 0404, the demonstrators have blocked the road and disrupted traffic. They also refused to heed instructions of police who are at the scene.

Two of the demonstrators have reportedly been arrested.

The Yerushalmi Faction (Jerusalem Faction) has organized dozens of protests across the country in recent months over the detention of draft dodgers from the haredi community.

Led by Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, the Yerushalmi Faction has opposed any cooperation with IDF draft officials, even for the purposes of draft deferrals for yeshiva students. Most full-time yeshiva students in Israel receive deferrals from mandatory IDF service.

On Sunday, at least 35 protesters were arrested in the capital, with light rail service disrupted around the Central Bus Station, as the Yerushalmi Faction pledged to renew protests in response to the arrest of 12 haredi men who were arrested after refusing to report to army enlistment offices.

Organizers of the protests said Rabbi Auerbach urged supporters Saturday night “to continue protesting and to go out into the streets of the city, [as] the draft decree violates all the principles of Judaism."