Four dead in explosion in building in Jaffa

Four people were killed on Monday evening when a building in Yefet Street in Jaffa partially collapsed on after a large explosion there.

Police, Magen David Adom paramedics and firefighters who arrived on the scene reported that large parts of the building were on fire.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated five people who were injured in the blast, among them a 40-year-old man who suffered serious injuries, and four others who were lightly injured. They were taken for further treatment at the Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

Another three people were treated for shock.

An initial investigation by the police found that the source of the explosion was in a nearby hardware store. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Six teams of firefighters are at the scene in an attempt to extinguish the flames.

United Hatzalah volunteers, who were among the first responders at the scene, reported that the fire was widespread and included the building and vehicles nearby.

Reports show that there are numerous people trapped inside awaiting evacuation by the Fire and Rescue Crews who were on scene and working to combat the flames and evacuate those trapped inside.

United Hatzalah volunteer Benny Mizrachi reported from the scene, "I together with other United Hatzalah volunteers arrived here at Yefet Street where a building is burning and numerous people are trapped inside. We are currently awaiting the okay from the Fire and Rescue crews at the scene who are working to evacuate those trapped inside to begin treating those who need medical attention as quickly as possible."