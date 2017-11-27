'UNRWA serves to protect terror activities'

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee member MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) held a discussion today (Monday) at a lobby she established for reform of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"Only two weeks ago a Hamas terror tunnel was discovered under a school run by UNRWA in Gaza, the second tunnel uncovered in the last two months.

"During Operation Protective Edge, a weapons cache was discovered at the UNRWA facility in Gaza, and since 1999, Hamas has controlled the UNRWA Workers Union and the Teachers Union," said Haskel.

Spokesman for MK Sharren Haskel MK Haskel in Lobby meeting

"The aim of the lobby is to bring about a profound reform in UNRWA, to demand dismissal of Hamas activists working in the organization, to stop education to incitement and hatred of Israel, to raise awareness among donor countries and to monitor the funds donated to UNRWA. The world will understand: UNRWA perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

The event was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office MK Michael Oren, MK Yehuda Glick, MK Amir Ohana, Belgian Ambassador to Israel Oliver Bell, Ambassador of Myanmar to Israel Maung Maung Lin, Liza van Daman of the Angolan Embassy, Secretary of the US Embassy in Israel Mark Nordberg, and more.