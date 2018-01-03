Hamas refuses to disarm

Terror group which rules Gaza refuses PA demand to disarm as part of reconciliation with Fatah, says weapons needed to attack Israelis.

Palestinian Arab terrorist movement Hamas again refused to disarm on Monday ahead of a key reconciliation deadline, instead threatening to carry out attacks against Israel in Judea and Samaria.

By Friday, the Islamists are due to hand over control of the Gaza Strip to

the Palestinian Authority.

But the future of their armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, remains unclear.

"The weapons of the resistance are a red line that is non-debatable," Khalil al-Hayya, deputy head of Hamas in Gaza, told a press conference, referring to the Qassam Brigades.

"These weapons will be moved to the West Bank to fight the occupation. It is our right to resist the occupation until it ends."

The United States and Israel have said they will reject any reconciliation agreement leading to a unity government including Hamas unless it disarms.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has also said there will only be one

security force in the PA.

The reconciliation agreement signed on October 12 in Cairo does not specify a future for the Qassam Brigades.

Also on Monday a delegation from Egyptian intelligence arrived in Gaza, as they seek to push forward with the agreement they brokered.

"We are working with everyone and we are optimistic of implementing reconciliation, achieving Palestinian unity and ending the suffering of the Palestinian citizens," an Egyptian security official told AFP.