Royal celebrations: UK's Prince Harry engaged to Meghan Markle

London on Monday announced the engagement of Prince Harry of Wales to Ms. Meghan Markle.

According to a statement released Monday morning, the wedding will take place in spring 2018, and the couple will live in Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage.

"His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged earlier this month," it read. "Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents."

Prince Harry is currently fifth in line to the English throne, after his father, elder brother William, and niece and nephew Charlotte and George.

Earlier this year, it was believed Harry's father Prince Charles would visit Israel in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration. However, this plan was scrapped in May, reportedly in order to avoid upsetting the Arab world.