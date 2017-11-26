Survey: Number of 'Reform' in Israel has doubled

Dramatic increase in number of Israelis identifying as Reform Jews. 7% of Israelis identify as such, largest number seen in recent years.

The number of those in Israel who define themselves as Reform Jews has doubled since 2010, according to a survey whose main points are published in Yediot Aharonot.



According to the survey, 7 percent of Israelis and 11 percent of the secular public define themselves as Reform. In 2010, only 3.7 percent of Israelis defined themselves as such.

The newspaper notes that this is the highest rate of self-identification with the Reform movement seen out of all surveys conducted in recent years.



The survey shows that 56% of secular Jews and 38% of traditional Jews have participated in the past year in a wedding or bar mitzvah ceremony led by a Reform or Conservative rabbi.

The survey also revealed that 44% of all Jewish Israelis do not identify with any religious sector; 29% identify themselves with the religious-Zionist sector; 10% with the haredi sector; 7% with the Reform; 4% with the Conservative and 5% with another form o f Judaism.