At least 50 killed near Sinai mosque

Explosion near mosque kills at least 50, injures dozens more.

Dozens of people were injured and at least 50 were killed in a terror attack near a mosque in the Sinai Peninsula, a security source reported.

The attack occurred after Friday morning prayers near a mosque in al-Raouda, near al-Arish in the northern Sinai Peninsula.

Terrorists set off a bomb and began shooting those who fled the scene.

According to the local daily Al-Ahram, the number of injured has reached 75 people.

.According to local media, the attack was a suicide attack.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.