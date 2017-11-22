Snow in the Hermon, rain for the rest of Israel

First snow falls in Hermon, several centimeters accumulate at IDF bases in the area. Other areas in Israel expect rainfall until weekend.





The winter's first snowflakes fell on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning on the Upper Hermon. The snow began falling at 5905.5 feet above sea level, and IDF bases in the area report a buildup of several centimeters.

The Mount Hermon Ski Resort reported that temperatures on the mountain's upper slopes have dropped one degree Celsius, and temperatures on the lower slopes are currently 3 degrees Celsius (37.4 Fahrenheit), and strong winds are blowing in the area.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rains from Israel's north to the northern Negev. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.

Wednesday night will be cloudy, with light local rains falling from the north to the northern Negev.

Thursday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and light local rains may fall. Temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with temperatures rising slightly but remaining lower than seasonal average. Light rains my fall during the morning.

Shabbat (Saturday) will be cloudy. There will be an additional temperature rise but temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average, especially in Israel's mountainous regions.